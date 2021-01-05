Unipack Notion Templates
Never fail your new year resolutions again
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vincent Aubry
Maker
Hello people 👋! Have you ever failed to achieve your new year resolution? I did it almost every year. 🙈 Then I discovered the incredible power of Notion, and I started to build a bulletproof Notion Productivity System for myself. Slowly but surely, gathering and improving the best features usable in Notion. It is far more than a pack of different templates, it is an integrated holistic system. It will force you to keep your goals in mind and to define tasks and routines aligned with them. And you will see the difference it will help you to have a more organized and relaxed life. 🏝 Why does it work? This seems counter-intuitive but I want you to minimize the time spent on Notion. So you can have more time for yourself, more time doing your tasks, more time doing everything you want actually. With this system, I became very confident with my goals and last year I managed to achieve all my goals! 🙌 After sharing my templates with a few friends, I was given many ideas of improvements and I decided with @sandochee to make it a product to share it to the world! I hope you will like it, PS: We have a special discount for the product hunters during the first few days promo code: producthunt2021
Share
I'm planning to use Notion in nearest future, so I'll keep in mind this product! Good luck with the launch!
@evgeniya_shalenko Thanks Evgeniya, I started slowly with Notion until I notice its great potential and now it is my daily companion.
Nice work @sandochee !
@maximilian_fleitmann Thanks
Looking good!
@matthieuramo Thank you Matthieu