Unimind
Ranked #20 for today

Unimind

Your second mind

Unimind is a minimalistic productivity and focus dashboard that empowers you to reclaim your time, focus on what matter and get things done. It has goals, post it notes and quick links, and if you need a little push, we have motivational quotes!
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Remote Work by
Unimind
About this launch
was hunted by
Aslane Samai
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Remote Work. Made by
Aslane Samai
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Unimind's first launch.
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#48