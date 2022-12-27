Products
Home
→
Product
→
Unimind
Unimind
Your second mind
Unimind is a minimalistic productivity and focus dashboard that empowers you to reclaim your time, focus on what matter and get things done. It has goals, post it notes and quick links, and if you need a little push, we have motivational quotes!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Remote Work
by
Unimind
About this launch
Unimind
Your second mind
Unimind by
Unimind
was hunted by
Aslane Samai
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Aslane Samai
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
Unimind
is not rated yet. This is Unimind's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#48
