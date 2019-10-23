Home
→
Unify
Unify
People blink. Smiles fade. Create group pics everyone likes.
iPhone
Photoshop
+ 3
get it
UPVOTE
7
Unify lets you combine the best parts of your Apple Live Photos to create group pics that don't exist.
Combine the best frames to create group pics where everyone looks good.
Try free on the iOS App Store.
