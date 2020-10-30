Unicorn Platform Swag

discussion
Lachlan Kirkwood
Maker
Helping Makers Look Better 👕
Unicorns are rare, but this is one you can capture 🦄 It's been a pleasure partnering with Alex from the Unicorn Platform! As a dedicated landing page builder for startups, we wanted to design a collection for makers who are passionate about building and shipping. 🏆 To celebrate the launch, I'll be giving a free tee away to someone from the Product Hunt community. Comment below with your favorite design and I'll select someone at random in the next 24 hours ✌️ 📦 Each order comes with free international shipping 📦
Gregory JohnBuildcamp Founder
This is fun @lachlankirkwood - upvoted!
Lachlan Kirkwood
@gregjkeegan Always appreciate it 🙏
Iurii DorofeevMobile developer
Great idea for a gift for the New Year
Varun Nair
Growth Explorer
I loved the T-shirt collection, however, the pricing converted to INR was like iPhone 12 price converted in India 😅. More designs concepts like this + white-labeling in markets like India can generate great revenue considering the quarantine situations. To cheer early-stage startups ('Cheer your colleague's edition'), to afford the team the budget around Rs 599 - 799 should be a ballpark to get more customers from regions like India. I am not sure even you might have thought of the Indian market, but yes we would love to wear something cool like this. Anyways @lachlankirkwood Congratulations on the launch. Invite more startups to get the T-shirts of their brand or tagline, I am sure they would love to gift their colleagues a quarantine gift from MakerThreads. Just a suggestion and feedback to see you guys booming more.... FYI: In case you want to ship me a T-shirt might considering this tagline to keep me motivated.😛 "Learn 1% everyday. There is no better way" This is my mantra. CHEERS... -iamvarunnair (www.linkedin.com/in/iamvarunnair)
Lachlan Kirkwood
@iamvarunnair Genuinely appreciate the input Varun 🙏 To be transparent, I hadn't put much of a strategy together for the Indian market yet, but do agree that there's potential. I've started small by serving markets within my own network, but would love to eventually scale into different areas. Will shoot you a connection request on Linked. Would love to stay in touch!
Varun Nair
Growth Explorer
@iamvarunnair @lachlankirkwood I am wishing you all the best and yes i would love to keep in touch since there is a scope of growth and i would love to see how you scale to $10k/per orders!! FYI, loved the designs, taglines and inspirations used.
