Unicode Chess Generator ♞

Create plain text chess puzzles

Finally, a way to quickly generate unicode chess boards in different styles, including Chess : Rise of the Crab King...
.
.
🐙🦐🦑‍🦞🦀🦑‍🦐🐙
🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤
⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊
🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰
⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊
🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰
👮👮👮👮👮👮👮👮
🏰🏇‍🤺👸🤴‍🤺🏇🏰
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖙Maker@johnbbartlet · 𝕁𝕠𝕚𝕟 𝕞𝕪 𝕓𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕓
Enjoy!
Caleb Sylvest
Caleb Sylvest@calebsylvest · Partner & Experience Designer
@johnbbartlet I love it! Wish it got more upvotes
