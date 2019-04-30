Unicode Chess Generator ♞

Finally, a way to quickly generate unicode chess boards in different styles, including Chess : Rise of the Crab King...

.

.

🐙🦐🦑‍🦞🦀🦑‍🦐🐙

🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤

⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊

🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰

⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊

🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰

👮👮👮👮👮👮👮👮

🏰🏇‍🤺👸🤴‍🤺🏇🏰