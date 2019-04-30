Unicode Chess Generator ♞
Create plain text chess puzzles
Finally, a way to quickly generate unicode chess boards in different styles, including Chess : Rise of the Crab King...
🐙🦐🦑🦞🦀🦑🦐🐙
🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤🍤
⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊
🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰
⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊
🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰🌊⛰
👮👮👮👮👮👮👮👮
🏰🏇🤺👸🤴🤺🏇🏰
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖙Maker@johnbbartlet · 𝕁𝕠𝕚𝕟 𝕞𝕪 𝕓𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕓
Enjoy!
Caleb Sylvest@calebsylvest · Partner & Experience Designer
@johnbbartlet I love it! Wish it got more upvotes
