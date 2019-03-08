Unicode Calendar Generator
Now you have to come to my birthday party
#1 Product of the DayToday
I spent the last few days sick in bed, unable to concentrate on anything of real consequence. So I made this instead.
It generates calendars you can use in social media posts, email, and more.
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖙Maker@johnbbartlet · 𝕁𝕠𝕚𝕟 𝕞𝕪 𝕓𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕓
This product was launched: 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙲𝙷 – 𝟸𝟶𝟷𝟿 𝚂𝚞|𝙼𝚘|𝚃𝚞|𝚆𝚎|𝚃𝚑|𝙵𝚛|𝚂𝚊 -------------------- 𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝟶𝟷|𝟶𝟸 𝟶𝟹|𝟶𝟺|𝟶𝟻|𝟶𝟼|𝟶𝟽|𝟬𝟴|𝟶𝟿 𝟷𝟶|𝟷𝟷|𝟷𝟸|𝟷𝟹|𝟷𝟺|𝟷𝟻|𝟷𝟼 𝟷𝟽|𝟷𝟾|𝟷𝟿|𝟸𝟶|𝟸𝟷|𝟸𝟸|𝟸𝟹 𝟸𝟺|𝟸𝟻|𝟸𝟼|𝟸𝟽|𝟸𝟾|𝟸𝟿|𝟹𝟶 𝟹𝟷|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡|𝚡𝚡
Andrew Dear@andrewdear · Founder of Exitget Inc
I love the detail you put into this. Good job!
