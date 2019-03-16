Ask
UniClip
UniClip
A universal clipboard for iOS, macOS & tvOS using iCloud 📝
iPhone
iPad
+ 4
UniClip is a tool for uploading contents of your clipboard or data stored on your device to your other iCloud connected devices!
You can choose to upload text, images, urls or files to access them from your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV!
Discussion
Hunter
Adam Foot
Makers
Adam Foot
Adam Foot
Maker
@adamfootuk
· App Developer
Hi! I’m the developer of this app. Let me know if you have any thoughts or questions!
16 hours ago