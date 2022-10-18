Products
Home
→
Product
→
UniCache by PLG Works
Ranked #4 for today
UniCache by PLG Works
One package to interact with all caching engines
UniCache is an NPM package that provides a singleton interface and behaviour for Memcached, Redis and In-memory caching.
Easily interact or switch between them in minutes!
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
UniCache by PLG Works
About this launch
UniCache by PLG Works
One package to interact with all caching engines
1
review
97
followers
Follow for updates
UniCache by PLG Works by
UniCache by PLG Works
was hunted by
Nishith from PLG Works
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Sunil Khedar
,
Kedar Chandrayan
,
Alpesh Modi
,
Thahir Gangireddypalli
,
Ajinkya Chikhale
,
Vaibhav Dighe
,
Prineel Bandellu
and
Dishaka Tarafdar
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
UniCache by PLG Works
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is UniCache by PLG Works's first launch.
Upvotes
91
Comments
57
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#34
