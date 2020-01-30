Discussion
Shelly Place
I love this app. I've already used it to make so many critical decisions. In the past couple months, I've used Uni to make my 2020 business plan for my real estate career, make travel plans with my buddies, design my agent website, and to decide how I wanted to decorate my apartment with my partner. The uses really are endless and the product is even more useful if you sign up with other people you want to collaborate with like your teammates, colleagues, professional partners...The more people you have contributing ideas and engaging the better the insights are on this app.
@shelly_place Thanks! Super glad you're finding the value! A lot of our secret sauce which makes up our momentum engine starts kicking into play as you make more decisions. So get excited for Uni to get even better 💪
Nice job, guys! Seems like this could be especially effective for remote teams? Have you found that to be the case?
@sheenaliving thanks! You totally nailed one of our use cases :) We've found that as teams get more distributed keeping people on the same page in regards to key decisions and just meaningful participation in the team to be a growing challenge for managers. A lot of our closed beta trials have consisted of PMs who've leaned in at the opportunity to include their remote workers in a more meaningful way. They would lay out the key questions the team needs to decide on at the next meeting and be able to collect a healthy set of meaningful ideas to discuss from both on-site and off-site team members. This allows for a more streamlined meeting and a much more authentic and organic buy-in from both the on-site and off-site team members!
Great to see this on product hunt. I found this on the App Store about a month or so ago. I have been using it for “long form” brainstorming with some smaller groups of people for work and social planning. Especially for work it has been a huge time saver in that we can skip entire meetings and give more time to think for an open problem that we’re dealing with. I work in a physics lab and have started using this app to have everyone offer solutions for fixing equipment, adjusting a cleanroom process, or reviewing some data. For social stuff it’s way more organized than a group chat where the info and ideas get buried. Great stuff!
Maker
@joe_yuan1 Those are some great uses for the app. I mean, how to manage shared space or equipment is something that effects other people. So why not get those people involved in the figuring out the best way forward. Sounds like you guys have a good thing going. I'd love to hear more about how you guys are reviewing your data. Physics is so cool 💫
Was wondering if you plan to add more features for sharing to other platforms once decisions are made? The ones you have now are great, just curious if that’s a direction you plan to go for the app?
Maker
@joe_yuan1 Definitely, we want to make sure that the decisions you reach on Uni make it out into the world. We realize there's a ton of different tools that people use to track their progress while they're executing on their decisions. So far we just tackled a few of the more common ones, but we're really excited to build out support for some more niche workflows. If there's an integration you're jonesing for hit us up and we'll add it to our list.
Uni provides great framework for a team to organize and evaluate ideas effectively. It was especially helpful when preparing for meetings because many preliminary discussions can start before the actual meeting. Uni enabled everyone to know what ideas were shared, where they belong and how they were evaluated. This saved time and raised the quality of face to face discussions for our team!
@sangyoon_lee3 Super happy to hear it! This is definitely one of the goals we are striving for w/ Uni -- have fun and be creative before the meeting, and when it's time to meet use the time to define next steps + execute!