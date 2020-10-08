discussion
Jan Kuppens
Maker
Co-Founder at Ungraded
🎈
Hi Product Hunters 👋 We're excited to share our new drone stock platform Ungraded with you! 🚁 Ungraded offers: ⚡ Legal Drone Footage ⚡ Graded & Ungraded files ⚡ High Resolution only ⚡ Super Simple License We are excited to become the drone stock platform for all filmmakers and content creators. There's a lot more work to be done, and we're expanding our catalogue daily but we're happy to show where we are today. 💪 We would love to hear your feedback! Cheers 🍻 P.s. Are you a drone pilot? Join us at https://ungraded.video/become-a-...
Danny Vermeulen
🎈
Looks great! Good luck :)
