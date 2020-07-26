Unethical Marketing Exposé

Discussion
Ryan Chan
Maker
Hey yall 👋 Ryan here! I'm a software engineer based in Malaysia, and I used to dabble in affiliate marketing. I remember one day I got introduced to blackhat marketing, my head exploded. Click-farms, Instagram bots, fake-reviews, you name it, I've done my fair share of research on it. Although I never employ any of these techniques for my own benefit, I can't help but be fascinated by all the different ways (unethical) digital marketers use to make you part ways with your dollars $$ And so together with @tonyngws, we created Unethical Marketing, where we will do extensive research on the latest unethical marketing strategies and send out a bi-weekly newsletter that exposes them for your education (or entertainment). Any feedback will be appreciated! 😄
Maker
Hey PH, This is Tony from Unethical Marketing. Unethical Marketing is a bi-weekly newsletter that exposes the unethical marketing technique. I had been told since young to be cautious with things too good to be true. However, I had seen people around me fall prey over and over again, which include my father who taught me to be cautious. This is the main motivation behind this newsletter, which is to educate people before they will ever have a chance to fall prey into one of these trick.
