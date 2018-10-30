unDraw Halloween
Discover movies and illustrations for Halloween 👻🎃
#4 Product of the DayToday
unDraw Halloween is a project to help you find a classic horror movie to watch this Halloween! It's probably not comprehensive or objective but it definitely is opinionated and can help you have fun!!! So do just that!!! See for yourself and decide if it's a trick or a treat!!!
Reviews
- Pros:
Amazing project, and you can download the illustrations!Cons:
Very scary! 😉can also be a pro
A fantastic curation of movies, and more amazing MIT illustrations!! Plus a whole website - this can be a classic for every halloween going forwardGraeme has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Katerina LimpitsouniMaker@ninalimpi · Illustrator • Fun at https://undraw.co/
Hey, guys!! 🎃 👻 👹 We created this little project for fun and to help you find a classic horror movie to watch this Halloween! It's probably not comprehensive nor objective but it definitely is opinionated and can help you have fun!!! So do just that!!! See for yourself and decide if it's a trick or a treat!!! Btw, you can download the illustrations to post on social media or use as wallpapers, so enjoy!!! 🕯 🏮
Upvote (5)Share·
GraemeHunter@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and emailOtter 🐭
@ninalimpi @anges244 Congrats on the launch! Thanks for another amazing project and beautiful 😱illustrations!! My desktop wallpaper is now set to Japanese haha, The Ring 👻
Upvote (1)Share·
Aggelos GesoulisMaker@anges244 · JavaScript Developer
@ninalimpi @graeme_fulton Nice!!! Japanese are by far the most scary for me too!!! Can't get myself to complete the original The Grudge!!!
Upvote Share·
⭐️
Ben Tossell@bentossell · newCo
@ninalimpi This is awesome (as expected!)
Upvote (1)Share·
🔥
Ben@harowitzblack · 😄
Nice work!!!
Upvote (2)Share·
⭐️
John Foster@jhon_foster · QA
cool
Upvote Share·