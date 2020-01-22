  1. Home
One app to manage your projects from start to finish.

Find work:
- Proposal & Portfolio builder
- Networking (online and offline)
- Contacts management
Manage Work:
- Tasks
- Notes
- Calendar
- Time tracking
- Project files and folders
Get Paid (on time):
- Invoicing system
- Commission free electronic payments
- Contract builder
UnderPinned: a freelancers' hub for everything from emails to invoicesA new organisation tool for creative freelancers has launched, which looks to bring all aspects of workflow under one roof to help them concentrate on "progressing their career". A new tool for creative freelancers has launched, which looks to help them speed up their workflow by enabling them to do all their admin, communication, portfolio-storing and payments within one place.
2 Reviews5.0/5
Albert Azis-Clauson
Albert Azis-Clauson
Maker
What part of freelancing causes the biggest headache?
Invoicing
Contracts
Proposals
Getting paid
Sarah Brady
Sarah Brady
Love this idea! 🔥
