UnderPinned
One app to manage your projects from start to finish.
Productivity
Fintech
+ 2
Find work:
- Proposal & Portfolio builder
- Networking (online and offline)
- Contacts management
Manage Work:
- Tasks
- Notes
- Calendar
- Time tracking
- Project files and folders
Get Paid (on time):
- Invoicing system
- Commission free electronic payments
- Contract builder
UnderPinned: a freelancers' hub for everything from emails to invoices
A new organisation tool for creative freelancers has launched, which looks to bring all aspects of workflow under one roof to help them concentrate on "progressing their career". A new tool for creative freelancers has launched, which looks to help them speed up their workflow by enabling them to do all their admin, communication, portfolio-storing and payments within one place.
Discussion
Albert Azis-Clauson
What part of freelancing causes the biggest headache?
Invoicing
Contracts
Proposals
Getting paid
2 Answers
Sarah Brady
Love this idea! 🔥
