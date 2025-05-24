Launches
Underlord by Descript
This is a launch from Descript
See 11 previous launches
Underlord by Descript
Descript’s editor agent for the age of vibe editing
Underlord is the only AI video editor with the judgment you want in a collaborator, the expertise you want in a video pro, and all the tools it needs to make any video you want. This is vibe editing.
About this launch
Descript
If you can edit text, you can make videos, podcast, & clips
4.47 out of 5.0
Underlord by Descript by
Descript
was hunted by
Laura Burkhauser
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Video
. Made by
Laura Burkhauser
,
Marcello Bastéa-Forte
,
Katrina Lui
,
Yikai Zhu
,
Elena Shakhrai
,
Raymond Yuan
,
ajay arasanipalai
,
David Dodero
,
Bobby
,
Ishaan Kumar
,
Stephen Tsai
,
Kelly Luo
,
Helen Zeng
,
Sylvie Lee
,
Esraa Hamza
,
Cristobal Castilla
,
Lily Zhao
,
Rachel Mellon
,
Jose Sotelo
and
Andrew Mason
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Descript
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 133 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2017.