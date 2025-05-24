Underlord by Descript

Subscribe
Descript’s editor agent for the age of vibe editing
Underlord is the only AI video editor with the judgment you want in a collaborator, the expertise you want in a video pro, and all the tools it needs to make any video you want. This is vibe editing.
About this launch
Descript
Descript
If you can edit text, you can make videos, podcast, & clips
Descript
is rated 4.5/5 by 133 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2017.