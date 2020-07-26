Discussion
Shash
Maker
Hi Producthunt! 🎉 I'm launching a tool for saving text snippets off any webpage and saving it locally in your browser. Commonly called a highlighter tool. It is used for organizing research. Great for Bloggers, Newsletter Authors, Content Curators, etc. Here's the story behind it: I was looking around for a simple extension to save text highlights. Unfortunately most of them: ⚠️ Ask for unnecessarily extensive permissions when installed. ⚠️ Many require a account before they can be used. ⚠️ A few extensions pester you to upsell regularly. ⚠️ All of them have a extremely clunky UI. ⚠️ And almost all of them are dead. After going through many highligher tools, I decided to make my own. UnderlineMe ✅Doesn't beg you to signup for an account ✅Doesn't upsell you nor show you ads ✅Has a functional User Interface for browsing your notes ✅Comes with built-in full text search This is just the first version. New features are cooking behind the scenes: 🤯Organize notes by tags. 🤯Note types(normal text, heading, code, quotes, etc). Also detect note type from selection. Useful for saving code snippets. 🤯Export collection of notes by markdown, html or plain text. I'm launching with a discounted price launch price. You only need to pay once and get access to the tool forever! 👉🏻 https://underlineme.com
