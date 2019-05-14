We make beautifully designed star maps that show the unique alignment of the stars in a place and time chosen by you. Birthday, engagement, wedding, when you first met, the stars never look the same twice. The only astronomically verified star map maker.
Kadri RMaker@uls · We are Under Lucky Stars :)
Kadri RMaker@uls · We are Under Lucky Stars :)

We started this project in November 2016, for wanting to have something meaningful and beautiful. We were first ever to offer custom-made star maps, capturing special moments. Nothing like this existed before.
