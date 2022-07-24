Products
This is the latest launch from Undaku
See Undaku’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Undaku
Ranked #4 for today
Undaku
‘SaaS’-iest open-source no-code platform
Free Options
Undaku is the ‘SaaS’-iest Open-Source no-code platform for modern systems. With Undaku, you can build
- B2B SaaS Native applications
- Web Applications
- Mobile Apps
- Internal tools/ Business process Automation
- Website
Launched in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
by
Undaku
About this launch
Undaku
No-code platform for building B2B logic
6
reviews
60
followers
Undaku by
Undaku
was hunted by
FALAK SHER | phlaunchchecklist.com
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
dhanilan m.s.
. Featured on July 25th, 2022.
Undaku
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on March 4th, 2021.
Upvotes
54
Comments
9
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#2
