Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Uncovered
Uncovered
Crowdsourcing Cold Cases
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Uncovered is the largest public database of cold case information and a suite of tools that enable the true crime community to turn their interest into advocacy.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Database
,
Community
by
Uncovered
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Uncovered
Crowdsourcing Cold Cases
0
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Uncovered by
Uncovered
was hunted by
Jim Brown
in
Newsletters
,
Database
,
Community
. Made by
Jim Brown
,
Craig Sturgis
,
Dan Denney
and
Rachael Rosselet
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Uncovered
is not rated yet. This is Uncovered's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
5
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#64
Report