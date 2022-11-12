Products
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
Read and collect articles with style
Unclutter is a new kind of reader mode that keeps the visual style of articles intact — so The Atlantic still looks like The Atlantic. Focus on reading, customize text, save articles & more. Instantly in your browser.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Newsletters
by
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
About this launch
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
Read articles the way you want to.
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode by
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
was hunted by
Peter Hagen
in
Browser Extensions
,
Newsletters
. Made by
Peter Hagen
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
is not rated yet. This is Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
4
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#98
