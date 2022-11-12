Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
Ranked #15 for today

Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode

Read and collect articles with style

Free
Unclutter is a new kind of reader mode that keeps the visual style of articles intact — so The Atlantic still looks like The Atlantic. Focus on reading, customize text, save articles & more. Instantly in your browser.
Launched in Browser Extensions, Newsletters by
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
About this launch
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
Unclutter — Modern Reader ModeRead articles the way you want to.
0
reviews
118
followers
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode by
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
was hunted by
Peter Hagen
in Browser Extensions, Newsletters. Made by
Peter Hagen
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode
is not rated yet. This is Unclutter — Modern Reader Mode's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#98