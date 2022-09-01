Products
Uncino
Uncino
Fast, tiny and solid hooks system for Javascript and NodeJS
Do you know Wordpress hooks system? Uncino is a JavaScript hooks system highly inspired to it!
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
Uncino
About this launch
Uncino
Fast, tiny and solid hooks system for Javascript and NodeJS
Uncino by
Uncino
was hunted by
Riccardo Tartaglia
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Riccardo Tartaglia
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Uncino
is not rated yet. This is Uncino's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#109
