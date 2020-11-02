Unboxed
Hey hey Product Hunt! I’m DP, founder of SoleSavy...we created Unboxed to give the modern sneakerhead an email they can look forward to opening every week in their inbox. So much of sneaker media falls into the lazy cycle of basic news that doesn’t keep the true end consumer in mind. Unboxed is written by a duo of industry veterans who live and breathe sneaker culture. We found ourselves frustrated with the lack of coverage for the topics we truly cared about. Each issue is sent out Monday at 9AM PST with an original illustration and everything you would need to know to keep up with a thriving industry. Check out our last issue here: https://solesavy.activehosted.co... and let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
