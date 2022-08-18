Products
Home
→
Product
→
UMU uShow
UMU uShow
Visit
Upvote 11
Conduct at-scale training for presentation skills by providing secure, structured, and targeted AI feedback on specific corporate solutions and sales scenarios, driving employee performance via a closed deliberate practice and smart feedback loop.
Launched in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Knock
About this launch
UMU uShow by
UMU uShow
was hunted by
Nicolas Berthiaume
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nicolas Berthiaume
and
Ramiro Mojica
. Featured on August 18th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is UMU uShow's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#111
