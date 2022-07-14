Products
UMU
UMU
AI enabled interactive performance learning platform
Founded on learning science, UMU’s AI-enabled platform empowers training leaders and educators to drive performance and results.
Launched in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
by
UMU
About this launch
UMU
The AI-enabled performance learning platform
UMU by
UMU
was hunted by
Nicolas Berthiaume
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Nicolas Berthiaume
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
UMU
is not rated yet. This is UMU's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Daily rank
#24
Weekly rank
#120
