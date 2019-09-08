Discussion
1 Review
Maker
Brenden Matthews
Hey folks, I'm the cofounder and CTO of Umpyre. I'm a serial entrepreneur and have spent the last 6 months working 12 hours a day with my cofounder Michael to build this product. We have so much left to do, but I think we're already off to a great start! We want to make the world a better place, and we think healthy communication (and messaging) is a super important part of that. We're not fans of advertising-based business models, or unhealthy social networks, so we're trying to do something different by giving people another option—without ads. We provide strong privacy, security, end-to-end encryption, and no 3rd party trackers or mass surveillance instruments. We'd love it if you'd sign up and give us a shot. We're really interested in getting people like open source developers, experts, and anyone with asymmetric demand on their attention to use our product and get value out of it.
Really cool idea and messaging platform. Very easy to use!
