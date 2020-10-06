Ulysses 21 for iOS

discussion
Max Seelemann
Maker
Co-founder & executive lead, Ulysses
Hello Product Hunters, My name is Max; I’m the co-founder of Ulysses – you may remember me from earlier version launches 😉 Our product, Ulysses, is a writing app for Mac, iPad and iPhone. This release is all about the app’s iOS version—it brings the revision mode, which we published on Mac this summer, to iPad and iPhone. Revision mode was (as you may have guessed) conceived for focused text revision. The core element is an advanced grammar and style check which offers suggestions in categories such as capitalization, punctuation, semantics, redundancy, typography, and style, and is available in over 20 languages. For an impression of revision mode’s capabilities, don’t miss the video above! We have also reworked Ulysses’ appearance and streamlined menus and navigation to match the look-and-feel of iOS 14. We believe that this will bring a leap in productivity, particularly on the iPad. Please feel free to share your feedback about this release and let us know what you think! Many thanks, Max
This is one of the best tools for writers. Love all the updates they're launching lately. They're improving the app so much but also keeping it simple and focused. Congrats on the launch.
@macguru17 Congrats on the launch team 🎉 It's mind-blowing how you do this, while supporting dozens of languages.
