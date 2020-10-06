  1. Home
  2.  → Ulysses 21 for iOS

Ulysses 21 for iOS

Writing app with grammar & style check in over 20 languages

Ulysses is a writing app for Mac, iPad and iPhone, and winner of an Apple Design Award. This release brings the revision mode, which includes an advanced grammar and style check in over 20 languages, to Ulysses’ iOS version.
Ulysses 21 brings the Mac app's grammar and style checker to iPhone &amp; iPadUlysses 21 is coming to iPhone and iPad on October 6. That will bring feature parity with the Mac version in terms of one big feature. The advanced grammar and style checker is coming to mobile.
Ulysses 21 Brings Advanced Grammar and Style Check to iPhone and iPadPopular writing app Ulysses receives its 21st major release on October 6, and will bring with it the revision mode that was introduced to Mac this summer to iPad and iPhone. Revision mode, as the name suggests, aims to aid focused text revision by hiding unnecessary features, dimming the editor theme, and highlighting annotations and suggestions.
Ulysses 21 brings advanced grammar and style check to the iOS app - 9to5MacUlysses is one of the most popular writing and Markdown editor apps available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The iOS version of the app is about to get a major update with grammar and style check, which is already available in the Mac version. The latest update of Ulysses for Mac has added a new [...]
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Max Seelemann
Maker
Co-founder & executive lead, Ulysses
Hello Product Hunters, My name is Max; I’m the co-founder of Ulysses – you may remember me from earlier version launches 😉 Our product, Ulysses, is a writing app for Mac, iPad and iPhone. This release is all about the app’s iOS version—it brings the revision mode, which we published on Mac this summer, to iPad and iPhone. Revision mode was (as you may have guessed) conceived for focused text revision. The core element is an advanced grammar and style check which offers suggestions in categories such as capitalization, punctuation, semantics, redundancy, typography, and style, and is available in over 20 languages. For an impression of revision mode’s capabilities, don’t miss the video above! We have also reworked Ulysses’ appearance and streamlined menus and navigation to match the look-and-feel of iOS 14. We believe that this will bring a leap in productivity, particularly on the iPad. Please feel free to share your feedback about this release and let us know what you think! Many thanks, Max
Upvote (1)
Share
Asier G. MoratoContent creator & indie app developer
This is one of the best tools for writers. Love all the updates they're launching lately. They're improving the app so much but also keeping it simple and focused. Congrats on the launch.
Upvote (1)
Share
Jane Portman
Co-founder @userlist
@macguru17 Congrats on the launch team 🎉 It's mind-blowing how you do this, while supporting dozens of languages.
Upvote (1)
Share