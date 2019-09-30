Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Love time fan — exciting to see this app continue to evolve. In v18: The iOS 13 update: Ulysses 18 adds full support for iOS 13 and iPadOS. System Dark Mode (iOS) Ulysses supports the new iOS 13 Dark Mode. You don’t need to activate Dark Mode from inside the app anymore – instead, Ulysses will honor your global preference and also react to the new scheduled appearance switch (e.g. Light until sunset). iPadOS Multitasking (iOS) You can now work with multiple instances of Ulysses in Fullscreen, Split View and Slide Over. iOS 13 and iPadOS Finetuning (iOS) We added context menus to the library and the sheet table as well as full integration with the new Shortcuts app. On iPad, there’s now a quick edit mode in the sheet table: hold command or shift while tapping a sheet. Last but not least, we added iOS 13 styled icons throughout the interface. Ulysses Files in External Folders We now let you save Ulysses files in external folders (though on iOS only in Dropbox).No more compromising in functionality: Make use of Markdown XL, attachments, writing goals etc. as you see fit. And you can sync your Ulysses sheets through Dropbox!
Upvote (1)Share