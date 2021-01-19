  1. Home
  2.  → UltraInstinct AI

UltraInstinct AI

First Smart Security Platform with real-time threat alerts

Internet of Things
Artificial Intell...
Tech
We enable cameras to identify threats like a security guard with no additional investment, centralized monitoring of any camera worldwide, added security layers of facial grouping and cloth identification, making security managment easy.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment