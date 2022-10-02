Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ultimate Study Dashboard
Ranked #10 for today
Ultimate Study Dashboard
Educational dashboard for better productivity on Notion
Payment Required
This dashboard seamlessly combines tasks, notes, reading materials, class schedules, publication activities, conference information and many more features - creating one page to store all relevant and important information related to your studies.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Notion
by
Ultimate Study Dashboard for Notion
About this launch
Ultimate Study Dashboard for Notion
Educational dashboard for better productivity
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Ultimate Study Dashboard by
Ultimate Study Dashboard for Notion
was hunted by
Aliyar Azimov
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Notion
. Made by
Aliyar Azimov
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Ultimate Study Dashboard for Notion
is not rated yet. This is Ultimate Study Dashboard for Notion's first launch.
