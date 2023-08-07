Products
This is the latest launch from The Stoic Bundle
See The Stoic Bundle’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Ultimate Stoic
Ultimate Stoic
4 Notion templates for Stoics
Hey med dig
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
Notion
by
The Stoic Bundle
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
The Stoic Bundle
A bundle of Stoic Notion templates
1
review
16
followers
Follow for updates
Ultimate Stoic by
The Stoic Bundle
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Health & Fitness
,
Quantified Self
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on August 21st, 2023.
The Stoic Bundle
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
