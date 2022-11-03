Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Ultimate Input Builder
Ultimate Input Builder
Easy to use Figma input component
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Input builder for Figma. Auto layout 4.0, Smart components, Responsive, Very easily customizable, Compatible with Tailwindcss
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Ultimate Input Builder
Emma
Ad
Deploy applications in any cloud within seconds with emma
About this launch
Ultimate Input Builder
Easy to use Figma input component
1
review
6
followers
Follow for updates
Ultimate Input Builder by
Ultimate Input Builder
was hunted by
Burak Erenoğlu
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Burak Erenoğlu
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Ultimate Input Builder
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Ultimate Input Builder's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#176
Report