Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Michael Folling
Maker
The Ultimate Avatar Library is a free resource to help makers with one of the many overlooked design tasks that go into shipping a new product. The avatars in our library were all created by the team behind Limitless Designs, an unlimited graphic design service that I founded. 📔 The "Background" As a marketer I love the power of giving away free tools and resources to promote products, so I started this project to give my team something fun to do on the side while adding value to the PH community and raising awareness about our graphic design service. 🗺 The Roadmap We'll continually add new avatar collections monthly, if not weekly. If you have any suggestions reach out to me on Twitter at @michaelfolling 🙎🏻♂️ Maker Bio My name is Michael. I’m a marketer and digital nomad, currently based in Southern California. I love the PH community so I created this product with you all in mind. Thanks to everyone! 👏
Upvote (2)Share
Sweet! Thanks for doing this. I'll def be able to use 💯
UpvoteShare