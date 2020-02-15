uLouder for iOS 2.0
A digital megaphone in your pocket
Marcel Allweins
Maker
Hi PH! Marcel here, BizDev of uLouder, We are super excited to launch our new version of uLouder, after a year of testing and feedback cycles. Thanks to social media, we are connected to more people than any generation before, but at the same time, many of us are also feeling lonelier and more isolated. We lost our connection to the people around us, the ones that are actually right next to us. uLouder tries to bring back that sense of community by putting a digital megaphone in your hands that lets you reach all the users that are in a 3-mile radius. With this, your finger is always on the puls of your surroundings wherever you go. We saw great things happening on uLouder so far, people found - their lost pets - a new match-partner for tennis - great tutors - a handyman that could come by on the fly (sometimes it’s just a handy neighbor) - a replacement for the goalkeeper who just moved - out about that film scene that is shot just a block away - their favorite local craft shop - this perfect stargazing spot - a new regular table at this cool dive bar closeby - …. - many, many, many other amazing things! We see how uLouder brings joy to the people that connected through our app so far. However, as any platform, we face the famous ‘chicken and egg’ problem. To really create dense and vivid communities we need many members. These members, however, are not attracted to the platform if their aren’t already many other members…. (You get the dilemma) So this is where we’re at. We want to connect people with their communities. So what better than to ask the PH community about it! Please give us your feedback on the app, the cause and whatever your thoughts are about uLouder. We greatly appreciate the input we can gather and love to hear what you think!! Love you 3000!
Good morning guys, It’s a pleasure for us to introduce you the new version of uLouder, also said ulouder 2.0! Help us to bring the old good values back such as kindness and love among people. Sometimes we overthink and create bad scenarios in our head with no reasons, just keep calm and help others, we would just this from all of us. We want people to connect not only digitally, we want people to feel good by just giving a recommendation or an update about what’s happening around you. We are not a social media, we are a movement so come move with us
Tested it and was very happy with the result. 5/5 stars
