Ulassa

Estimation made fun!

The world is changing daily in a way we've never seen before. Your Scrum Team needs to match that flexibility. We understand the need to work remotely, now more so than ever before, and we're here to help your team be SAFE
Discussion
nancystinson
nancystinson
Hunter
Hi product hunt community The Ulassa app is designed to assist you in your daily work as a Scrum master or member of an agile developer team. Aimed specifically at remote teams, the first release will allow you to play online rounds of Planning Poker in order to collectively evaluate the complexity of your next development tasks. The app allows in app purchase and you can check out terms and conditions over https://ulassa.com/terms-and-con...
Khoa Pham
Khoa Pham
@nancystinson4 This is cool, and fun images too
