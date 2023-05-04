Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ulaa
Ulaa
A browser that respects your privacy. Secure.Superfast.
A futuristic browser with a privacy-first approach that is designed to enhance your online productivity and security. With five unique modes, smart tab grouping, efficient adblocker and many other nifty features, Ulaa stands out as a total package.
Launched in
Android
Privacy
by
Ulaa
About this launch
Ulaa by
Ulaa
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
Privacy
. Made by
Sudipta Deb
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Ulaa
is not rated yet. This is Ulaa's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
