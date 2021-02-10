  1. Home
  2.  → Uizard

Uizard

The design tool for everyone, powered by AI

Design Tools
Productivity
User Experience
+ 4
Anyone can have great ideas, but not everyone is a designer!
Powered by AI, Uizard empowers anyone to easily design interactive web & mobile apps.
🛠 rapid prototyping, 🧠 brainstorming and ideation workshops, ✍️ design sprints, 👔 pitching clients, & more.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
27 Reviews4.8/5
Tony Beltramelli
Maker
I create value from data.
Hi hunters and makers! Uizard is probably the easiest design tool you’ll ever use to create web and mobile app prototypes with your team. 😊 Anyone can have great ideas, but not everyone is a designer or a Sketch/Adobe/Figma expert. Uizard is built to empower everyone to bring their ideas to life regardless of technical and design backgrounds. ➡ It is web-based and has real-time collaboration 🏄‍♀️🏄‍♂️ ➡ It lets you design easily using components and templates, not pixels and vectors 🛠 ➡ It can turn your hand-drawn sketches and wireframes into editable screens 📝 ➡ It can generate design themes from screenshots, pictures, URLs, and Sketch files 🎨 ➡ And a bunch more features to make it fun to design apps and websites! 👀 We can’t wait to see the amazing products you all will create with it! 🚀
Share
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Hunter
Founder at 🍄Magic, 🌊Lemmings, 🔥Mithril
@tonyb great to see more design tools for the rest of us! super excited, kudos on getting this out there
Share
Tony Beltramelli
Maker
I create value from data.
@__tosh Thanks for hunting us!
Share
Trace Cohen
Managing Director NYVP
@tonyb Woooo so exciting and amazing!
Share
Anmol Baid
Marketing Manager. B2B SaaS.
Wow, this is a boon for marketing. Design was so restrictive with complex tools and with this, I see creating democracy of design. More power Makers!
Share
Victor
CEO, Synthesia
Been following you guys for a while and have been waiting to see the platform. It rocks. Great job!
Share
Krystian Krzywda
I tested your tool for few minutes and i'm impressed! I will spend more time there :)
Share
Florian van Schreven
Maker
@krystian_krzywda Thanks! That's fantastic to hear :D
Share
Ruud N.Inventorist
This is so much fun! I've tried creating a few themes by just uploading random colourful pictures that I found, and I'm amazed by the results already! Will later try to generate stuff with these themes by uploading hand drawn wireframes and see what the AI will come up with.
Share
Peter Crysdale
SVP, Hard Problems @ Minerva
Love this tool @tonyb, and we'll be using it at @minervaknows !
Share
Ida Åsle
Awesome tool! Thanks guys ⭐️
Share
Vlad GideaSerial Tab Opener
Wow! Those theme or templates are a game changer - I can see that so much has happened from its first versions, and i'm eager to try those out :D It really doesn't make sense to always be reinventing the wheel, so if I can just slap a template and have a starting point for our style this polishes up the prototype quite nicely. I'm curios to see what's next? no-code logic? :D
Share
Tony Beltramelli
Maker
I create value from data.
@gidea Thanks Vlad! :D
Share
Evan NisselsonLDV
Congratulations and exciting! Finally an easy #AI powered app/website prototyping solution for everyone!
Share
Christian SchierenbeckFounder with a passion for education
This looks really interesting, congratulations! I understand that Uizard will be particularly powerful for someone who is not a professional designer. What about startups who already have one or more designers on board? Do you envision Uizard replacing Figma at some point?
Share
Tony Beltramelli
Maker
I create value from data.
@christian_schierenbeck Thanks for asking! We see Figma as a tool tailored for expert UI designers, Uizard is here for everyone else. By definition, both can coexist in the market by providing value to a different group of people. Pretty much in the same way that complex professional cameras are made for expert photographers, and smartphone+filter apps are here for everyone else.
Share
Christian SchierenbeckFounder with a passion for education
@tonyb Makes sense, thank you, and good luck with your launch!!
Share
Tony Beltramelli
Maker
I create value from data.
@christian_schierenbeck thanks a lot!
Share