Hi hunters and makers! Uizard is probably the easiest design tool you’ll ever use to create web and mobile app prototypes with your team. 😊 Anyone can have great ideas, but not everyone is a designer or a Sketch/Adobe/Figma expert. Uizard is built to empower everyone to bring their ideas to life regardless of technical and design backgrounds. ➡ It is web-based and has real-time collaboration 🏄♀️🏄♂️ ➡ It lets you design easily using components and templates, not pixels and vectors 🛠 ➡ It can turn your hand-drawn sketches and wireframes into editable screens 📝 ➡ It can generate design themes from screenshots, pictures, URLs, and Sketch files 🎨 ➡ And a bunch more features to make it fun to design apps and websites! 👀 We can’t wait to see the amazing products you all will create with it! 🚀
Wow, this is a boon for marketing. Design was so restrictive with complex tools and with this, I see creating democracy of design. More power Makers!
I tested your tool for few minutes and i'm impressed! I will spend more time there :)
@krystian_krzywda Thanks! That's fantastic to hear :D
Love this tool @tonyb, and we'll be using it at @minervaknows !
Wow! Those theme or templates are a game changer - I can see that so much has happened from its first versions, and i'm eager to try those out :D It really doesn't make sense to always be reinventing the wheel, so if I can just slap a template and have a starting point for our style this polishes up the prototype quite nicely. I'm curios to see what's next? no-code logic? :D
Congratulations and exciting! Finally an easy #AI powered app/website prototyping solution for everyone!
This looks really interesting, congratulations! I understand that Uizard will be particularly powerful for someone who is not a professional designer. What about startups who already have one or more designers on board? Do you envision Uizard replacing Figma at some point?
@christian_schierenbeck Thanks for asking! We see Figma as a tool tailored for expert UI designers, Uizard is here for everyone else. By definition, both can coexist in the market by providing value to a different group of people. Pretty much in the same way that complex professional cameras are made for expert photographers, and smartphone+filter apps are here for everyone else.
@christian_schierenbeck thanks a lot!