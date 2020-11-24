discussion
Hi Hunters, for quick UI sketches I often used the great templates from https://sneakpeekit.com, but after I got a Microsoft Surface it was obvious to start sketching digitally too. Unfortunately I couldn't find a suitable (and reasonable priced) tool for me - so I just made one by myself! :) For all interested hunters there is a fully functional 7-day trail version, and until November 30th the one-time launch price is 3.5 USD/EUR, which is a 50% discount. I hope others like UiSketcher too, feedback is very welcome!
