  1. Home
  2.  → UiSketcher

UiSketcher

Sketch user interfaces with your pen-enabled windows device!

UiSketcher is an easy-to-use Windows application to quickly draw user interfaces with your pen-enabled windows device like the Microsoft Surface. Repetitive elements could be saved as assets and reused as often as needed.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Janko Buve
Maker
Hi Hunters, for quick UI sketches I often used the great templates from https://sneakpeekit.com, but after I got a Microsoft Surface it was obvious to start sketching digitally too. Unfortunately I couldn't find a suitable (and reasonable priced) tool for me - so I just made one by myself! :) For all interested hunters there is a fully functional 7-day trail version, and until November 30th the one-time launch price is 3.5 USD/EUR, which is a 50% discount. I hope others like UiSketcher too, feedback is very welcome!
Share