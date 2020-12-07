discussion
That's cool. I hope you'll maintain focus on a solid UX and neat UI not on the flashy images. I'm a bit tired of unfeasible Dribbble shots.
Hi everyone, We launched UIGiants about 2 months ago and for this short period of time have already got a traffic of 10k+ users per month. According to our first survey 90% of our users rated us from 8 to 10 (10 is the highest). We’re building the best place for product designers to let them showcase real skills and experience while HRs, entrepreneurs, startups etc. could properly evaluate them. Our designers are armed with the most advanced portfolios which include: - interactive prototypes (embedded directly from Figma, Adobe XD, ProtoPie, Marvel or built with UIGiants own prototyping tool) - A/B posts with a voting feature - real size design mockups; video files - (coming soon) case studies Our users also benefit from other features such as: - prototype challenges with money prizes and ability to be featured on UIGiants - smart comment mode with annotations - job board (posting jobs is completely free at the moment!) Most features are available for free while a Premium account offers some additional cool bonuses. Currently designers can easily get a Premium account for 3 months if they post 5 works within a month after registration. I’ll be happy to answer your questions. P.S. Thank you, Ben, for hunting UIGiants.
Voted, I really love Live Proto Shots!
@mbalasinski Thank you, Maciej, for being our early supporter!
I am a UI Designer and have been using UIGiants for a month now and I'm loving it. Their website is deceivingly simple yet powerful. I really loved that you can post interactive prototypes from various platforms like Figma, Protopie etc and anyone can actually interact with them and get a feel of the app/website. Loved it!
@raghu_bhat Thank you! Great to hear such a feedback from our users.