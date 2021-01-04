UICraft Icons

discussion
Hey product hunters! My name is Dorin; I'm a designer that codes(controversial, I know!). One of the things I find the most time-consuming in the process of hacking a new product is the icons. There's too much back and forth between the design tool and the code. So many decisions I have to make. Here are a few: - Design a new product, usually in Figma. - Design new icons for the product's nav, settings, burger, etc. - Export the icons to svg(some still use PNG@2x, that would be a pain, sorry guys) - Optimise those SVG's - Decision: Where do I place them in my public folder? Is it in /images or /images/svg or /svg ? - I'm importing them one by one in my React component – So much code to write to import just one icon! Anyway, there are of course workarounds these by automating a lot of the process, but that usually takes time. So I thought I would build a tool for myself to solve this problem, and why not, create a product out of it. I made this hassle-free icon pack ready to be used by both designers and developers, and more importantly: production-ready. Personally, I save a lot of time using it and I hope you will find it useful as well. Check out more details and what the pack includes on the website: https://uicraft.io/icons
