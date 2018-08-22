uibros is a design agency for startups, agencies, and entrepreneurs. We specialize in user experience & user interface design for the landing page, mobile and web applications.
Nate Davis@_nathanieldavis · UI Designer
Are you all bros or do you have any woman on the team?
MangeshMakerPro@mangesh · I Design Products
@_nathanieldavis Hey Nate! Yes, we do have a woman on our team. The name uibros has a story behind it. Around two months back in a family function, Me and two of my brothers(Abhijeet and Ashish) decided to leave the desk jobs to start a design agency. So after searching and brainstorming a lot of brand names, we decided to keep uibros because it show's our little story.
