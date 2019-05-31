Is UI design too expensive? Did your client ask for more theme designs? Is AI taking over the jobs of UI designers?
UIbot is a small web app that creates UI designs programmatically. It randomizes design sizing, colors, typography, and some other properties.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
"Guess and check" UI design. Brilliant. 😂
MarwannHiring@marwannas · Founder @ Les Voyages d'Emma
Very cool, any actual way to download the theme?
Ilkka Järstä@ilu · CTO & Co-founder at Frameright
Very cool!
Kumar Arayan@kumar_arayan · Co Founder, AHA Taxis
Programmatic UI Design.. Crazy stuff @jaukia
