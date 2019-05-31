Log InSign up
Uibot

Infinite UI designs

Is UI design too expensive? Did your client ask for more theme designs? Is AI taking over the jobs of UI designers?
UIbot is a small web app that creates UI designs programmatically. It randomizes design sizing, colors, typography, and some other properties.
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
"Guess and check" UI design. Brilliant. 😂
Marwann
Marwann
Very cool, any actual way to download the theme?
Ilkka Järstä
Ilkka Järstä
Very cool!
Kumar Arayan
Kumar Arayan
Programmatic UI Design.. Crazy stuff @jaukia
