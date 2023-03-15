Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
UI Quiz
Ranked #10 for today
UI Quiz
Test your design skills in 3 minutes
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A quick UI design test that contains typical errors that developers, founders and aspiring designers make.
Launched in
Education
,
Online Learning
,
Design
by
UI Quiz
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
UI Quiz
Test your design skills in 3 minutes
1
review
34
followers
Follow for updates
UI Quiz by
UI Quiz
was hunted by
Victor Ponamariov
in
Education
,
Online Learning
,
Design
. Made by
Victor Ponamariov
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
UI Quiz
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is UI Quiz's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
14
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#217
Report