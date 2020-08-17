UI Playbook
Rauno Freiberg
Maker
Hey hunters! 👋 A big thank you to @chrismessina for the hunt! 🙏 I’m a software engineer from Estonia, currently building a design system at Veriff. While kick-starting my first design system, most of the time I would reference other design systems for inspiration and direction, only to find varying implementations of a single user interface pattern. There was no centralized specification as to how a certain component should be implemented or behave, which would have made my life a lot easier by being aware of various pitfalls and intricacies. UI Playbook is an attempt to spec common UI components based on my learnings regarding the aforementioned things. It is not meant to be “just another UI kit”, but rather a guideline or recipe book for folks wanting to implement certain components. Everything in UI Playbook is related to my personal experience and findings, and I may be missing certain aspects — so I invite you to improve this, and hopefully, the next person tasked with building a design system will find this somewhat useful! ✌️
