This is the latest launch from UI for Apache Kafka
See UI for Apache Kafka’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
UI for Apache Kafka
Ranked #10 for today
UI for Apache Kafka
Open-source, versatile, fast and lightweight UI for Kafka
Free
A simple tool that makes your data flows observable, helps find and troubleshoot issues faster and delivers optimal performance. Its lightweight dashboard makes it easy to track key metrics of your Kafka clusters.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
UI for Apache Kafka
About this launch
UI for Apache Kafka
Open-Source Web GUI for Apache Kafka Management
1
review
39
followers
Follow for updates
UI for Apache Kafka by
UI for Apache Kafka
was hunted by
German Osin
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
German Osin
,
Roman Zabaluev
,
Oleg Sh
,
Ildar Almakaev
and
Rustam Gimadiev
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
UI for Apache Kafka
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 3rd, 2021.
Upvotes
31
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#129
