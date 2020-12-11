UI Flow Cards

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Fatih Güner
MakerA knowledge worker based in Bodrum, TR.
After searching for the right set to construct web pages for my clients and for my side projects, I decided to produce a comprehensive set of flowchart designs. You will find Adobe Illustrator and Figma file formats in the package. Illustrator for printed cards, Figma for digital constructs. In Figma, right now, you can change the color palette with one click, there are styles. I'm planning to add auto layout and component-based design in the coming days. Of course, the updates will be free for ones who purchased. I hope you enjoy it!
Share
Very cool! I've felt the need for this type of solution in my own in-house and consulting work. Congrats on the launch!
@jonathan_taylor3 Thank you for the kind words! :) I really appreciate it. I'm planning to create a set for mobile framework, as well.
This is awesome, well done @fatihguner
@mert_aktas Thanks! I'm glad you liked it. Best!