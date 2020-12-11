  1. Home
  2.  → UI Flow Cards

UI Flow Cards

Construct web pages with ease, using 163 UI Flow Cards

Design Tools
User Experience
Construct web pages with ease, using UI Flow Cards ―for website builders, designers and developers.
UI Flow Cards set consists of 147 different flowchart designs and 16 different back cards for neat organization.
Use PRODUCTHUNT coupon code for 10% discount.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Fatih Güner
Maker
A knowledge worker based in Bodrum, TR.
After searching for the right set to construct web pages for my clients and for my side projects, I decided to produce a comprehensive set of flowchart designs. You will find Adobe Illustrator and Figma file formats in the package. Illustrator for printed cards, Figma for digital constructs. In Figma, right now, you can change the color palette with one click, there are styles. I'm planning to add auto layout and component-based design in the coming days. Of course, the updates will be free for ones who purchased. I hope you enjoy it!
Share
Jonathan TaylorMarketer | Podcaster | Web Dev Human
Very cool! I've felt the need for this type of solution in my own in-house and consulting work. Congrats on the launch!
Share
Fatih Güner
Maker
A knowledge worker based in Bodrum, TR.
@jonathan_taylor3 Thank you for the kind words! :) I really appreciate it. I'm planning to create a set for mobile framework, as well.
Share
Mert Aktas
Growth at UserGuiding.
This is awesome, well done @fatihguner
Share
Fatih Güner
Maker
A knowledge worker based in Bodrum, TR.
@mert_aktas Thanks! I'm glad you liked it. Best!
Share