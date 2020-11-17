  1. Home
UI Coach

Become a better UI Designer at your own pace

The best way to learn how to design good interfaces is to create lots of them, UI Coach makes it easy for you to practice your craft by generating design challenges that include:
💡Project ideas
🎨Color palettes
✒️Font pairings
👥Illustrations libraries
Nero
Hello Designers! 👋 I'm Nero, the creator of UI Coach. I'm currently building UI Feedback🤩 which is a section of UI Coach that will allow you to share your designs and receive only positive and constructive feedback almost immediately, it will be a toxicity free feedback platform for designers🔥. If you're interested in what the future holds for UI Coach feel free to share it with your friends and followers, oh and don't forget to follow me on Twitter for updates https://twitter.com/nero_awab UI Coach takes the guesswork out of your next project for now but it will soon be your one-stop shop to take your design skills to the next level💫. Would love to hear your feedback and suggestions, Thank you🙏.
Jim Raptis
Building Indie products
I'm very happy to hunt the UI Coach! Nero put a lot effort to offer a useful product for designers who need to level up their design skills. The challenges are unique and help junior designers focus on their creative flow 🔥
Nero
@draptis And thank you for being a great mentor 😄
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻‍💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
congrats on the launch, good for junior designers
Nero
@fajarsiddiq Thank you for the support Fajar🙌
Ankit Ghosh19 and trying make web cool
I loved the idea. It's like better and improved versions of a tool which had static data. You seem to have dynamic content.
Nero
@nutpanda and i'm planning to expand upon it more in the future, i might even use GPT-3 to generate challenges if they give me access 😂
David Lo Dico
Looks amazing @nero
Nero
@david_dico Thank you very much David🙏
