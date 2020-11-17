discussion
Nero
Maker
Hello Designers! 👋 I'm Nero, the creator of UI Coach. I'm currently building UI Feedback🤩 which is a section of UI Coach that will allow you to share your designs and receive only positive and constructive feedback almost immediately, it will be a toxicity free feedback platform for designers🔥. If you're interested in what the future holds for UI Coach feel free to share it with your friends and followers, oh and don't forget to follow me on Twitter for updates https://twitter.com/nero_awab UI Coach takes the guesswork out of your next project for now but it will soon be your one-stop shop to take your design skills to the next level💫. Would love to hear your feedback and suggestions, Thank you🙏.
I'm very happy to hunt the UI Coach! Nero put a lot effort to offer a useful product for designers who need to level up their design skills. The challenges are unique and help junior designers focus on their creative flow 🔥
congrats on the launch, good for junior designers
@fajarsiddiq Thank you for the support Fajar🙌
I loved the idea. It's like better and improved versions of a tool which had static data. You seem to have dynamic content.
@david_dico Thank you very much David🙏