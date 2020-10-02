discussion
Jonathan Harel
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! 🙋🏽♂️ To whom of us didn’t it happen? We log in to the online meeting, and while we wait for the last colleague to join / for someone to share their screen / for a friend to fix their mic and camera, there is a w e i r d silence… The type that really makes you feel remote. And so, I decided to create a solution: UHMMM automatically plays elevator music when the conversation goes silent. A century-old solution to a modern problem. It works on all platforms and with all meeting providers (zoom, meet, teams, etc…) So… uhmmm… wanna check it out? Enjoy, and feel free to reach out! Jonathan
