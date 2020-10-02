discussion
Matt Swulinski
HunterTech Enthusiast - CMO
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 I'm excited to introduce UE FITS. The new UE FITS are the most comfortable wireless earphones you’ll ever own—with Lightform technology that molds to match the shape of your inner ear for perfect fitting earbuds that never fall out. All-day comfort meets high quality sound for an audio experience tailor-made for you. After trying these earbuds there is honestly no way back! Ultimate Ears (UE) created UE FITS, the first-ever true wireless earphones with instant custom fit. Similar to fingerprints, each person’s individual ear is unique. No two prints, even on the same person, are the same. UE FITS mold to perfectly fit individual ears in less than a minute with its patented Lightform technology. This goes beyond the standard tip sizes of small, medium and large. From podcasts and playlists on morning commutes, to conference calls while working from home or rocking that evening run, these instant, fit-for-only-you earbuds will stay in place for all-day comfort and deliver an exceptional audio experience. During the intuitive fitting process, the UE FITS app connects to the earbuds and triggers the embedded LEDs, which emit a gentle purple glow. Lightform technology uses light to harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear, transforming them into earbuds that perfectly fit the consumer’s ear in under 60 seconds. This personalized fit provides wearable comfort free of pressure, pain or irritation, even after extended use. UE FITS also offer superior passive noise isolation as the fitted tips create a natural seal that blocks ambient noise. Built on the acoustic expertise that designs performance-level in-ear monitors for professional musicians, UE FITS are engineered with premium single dynamic 10mm drivers that provide a sound signature that is full, warm and detailed with deep, tight and punchy bass.
I worked with early companies doing this when working at Autodesk, i guess one of the biggest challenges is that you are competing with big brands, and fitting doesn't in the ear was a hype but not really an essential requirement, i think quality and other killer value could be the main selling proposition
