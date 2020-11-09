discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter
Developer Advocate, Typeform
People usually say the first impression matters, and even more when you are redacting a cold email or reach out on Linkedin. Uclic is the perfect tool to make this first impression unique!
Share
Actually, I was looking to make it on my side for 2 months ago. It's quite easy to use and result is awesome. Now I need to check the impact on my campaigns! thanks a lot!
@ludovic_a Thanks for your comment Ludovic, we have a feature in the roadmap that will allow us to count the number of clicks. A nice dashboard where you will have the different rates.
Tried the beta and was impressed by how the tool changed the approach of my cold campaigns. It boosted my campaigns with a growth of 15% of replies. HUGE ! Uclic 🚀
@tuka_bade Thanks Tuka, don't hesitate to send us your uses cases !
Hey, hunters! Your messages drown in the tsunami of Linkedin, Facebook, E-mail. Have you made yourself stand out? Uclic is the perfect tool to boost your clickbait, make custom previews for any link: https://uclic.co/ Customize your messages to convert your prospects into paying customers. With Uclic, you can : 👉 Send super personalized messages on Linkedin 👉 Write e-mails with hyper-customized images 👉 Chat on Facebook in a customized way 👉 Double the conversion rate of your Landing Page And more… Uclic.co made our click and conversion rates bumped. Now it’s your turn! It’s time for you to enjoy our Free Trial, jump on it! And guess what ? We are happy to offer a 50% discount to the best community! What do you think about Uclic? New things to add or to improve? Feel free to ask any question down here!
Looks really promising tool! Good job guys!
@tombenattar Thanks Tom! Many more features are in the pipeline! 🔥
@tombenattar Thanks Tom! It's amazing the things we can do with links