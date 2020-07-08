Buy $20 Uber Eats credit for ~$10. Uber credits also available in some countries (not California any more).
Discussion
Jack Smith
Hunter
Shady as hell looking website and it shady lol. But one of my most recommended product's - it's awesome. I've been using the site for about 3x years and me and my friends have saved thousands of dollars in Uber rides buying credits from this site. They had to phase out Uber credits now, but are now selling Uber Eats credits. You can heard the backstory of this amazing arbitrage here: https://open.spotify.com/episode... "The Man who Gamed Uber" on the my first million podcast. tldr he found that Uber pays out $20 referral credit to US based customers, but orders in India only cost like <$1, so he just has teams of people signing up in India using your referral code. @xpressabhi is one of the GOAT arbitrage hackers. Obviously this is a highly controversial product, which you'll hear discussed on the podcast. As @xpressabhi shares in the podcast, he actually originally reached out to Uber to try and help them promote their launch in India, but never heard back. Ultimately he found this "hack" because Uber is valuing sign-ups in India the same as users in the USA, even though the per ride/order cost in India is a fraction of the cost of that in the USA. I'm guessing that Uber doesn't really care about this hack much, because it boosts their user signup numbers as a publicly company.
