UberNeutral
UberNeutral
Offset carbon emissions for every Uber you’ve taken
Uber
Chrome Extensions
+ 2
We want Uber to go carbon neutral, but until then we can help with that! UberNeutral sorts through all your Uber receipts to view total miles traveled, tonnes of CO2 to offset, total spent, total rides, and percentage of rides are UberPools.
2 hours ago
Send